Asia's Factories Surge Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

The manufacturing sector across Asia displayed notable growth in November, with China's factories spearheading this expansion due to a combination of Beijing's stimulus efforts and robust export demands. Despite these gains, pockets of the region continue to face challenges, reflecting a complex economic landscape.

China's manufacturing prowess was evident as the Caixin PMI reported the fastest production increase in five months, supported by strong new orders, including international demand. This coincides with a gradual trickle-down of stimulus measures into the broader national economy, benefiting other manufacturing hubs in Asia such as South Korea and Taiwan.

However, apprehensions about global trade persist, especially with the potential risks introduced by Donald Trump's presidential policies. Proposed tariffs targeting major U.S. partners threaten stability, particularly for China, which could face significant trade barriers. Associated uncertainties also echo through Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, underscoring the delicate balance required in navigating current economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)