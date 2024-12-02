Left Menu

Sterling's Surprising Turns Amidst Global Uncertainty

Sterling showed mixed movements against major currencies amidst political instability in France and the shifting economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump. While the euro weakened due to potential governmental shifts in France, the dollar strengthened. The pound experienced a slight drop against the dollar but rose significantly against the euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:10 IST
Sterling's Surprising Turns Amidst Global Uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit:

The sterling currency exhibited mixed directions against major currencies as political upheaval in France and changing economic strategies identified with Trump captured market attention. On Monday, the euro weakened due to mounting apprehensions about a possible governmental crisis in France, potentially disrupting plans to address a burgeoning budget deficit.

In the meantime, the dollar continued to strengthen, catalyzed by President-elect Donald Trump's transition from advocating a weaker dollar to opposing any new currency from BRICS nations that might challenge it. This pivot bolstered the dollar's standing despite prior headwinds associated with trade policies.

According to Enrique Diaz-Alvarez, Ebury's Chief Financial Risk Officer, sterling might have a favorable trajectory, benefitting from high interest rates and limited susceptibility to Trump's tariff risks. The pound experienced a minor decline to $1.2708 following last week's robust rise. However, it surged against the euro, nearing historical highs, as market players keenly awaited insights from the upcoming Bank of England Decision Maker Panel meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024