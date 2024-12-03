Mitochondrial Misfire: Unraveling Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

Recent research uncovers the role of mitochondria disruption in severe COVID-19 cases, suggesting a direct link to organ damage and fatality. The cellular powerhouse, when stressed, appears to ignite the immune system excessively, leading to the cytokine storm characteristic of severe infections.

Researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh, USA, emphasize that overactivation of the RAAS hormone network significantly contributes to harmful immune responses. This study not only enlightens the understanding of COVID-19's impact on the body but provides insight into why some patients continue to face long-term complications known as long COVID.

The findings, published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences', propose new pathways for developing treatments to alleviate severe COVID-19 outcomes. The research team analyzed autopsy samples from 40 patients, identifying increased immune gene expression and offering hope for targeted therapies.

