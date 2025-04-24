Legal Tug-of-War: DHS, Defence Dept, and Contested Deportations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) finds itself embroiled in a legal dispute regarding alleged violations of a U.S. District Judge's order on deportations. The controversy centers around instances where individuals were deported to nations other than their own, despite an existing restraining order limiting such actions.

Justice Department attorney Mary Larakers argues that the Defence Department, not DHS, was responsible for the deportations in question, thus sidestepping potential allegations of contempt of court. The court order, issued by Judge Brian E. Murphy, was aimed at protecting individuals who feared torture or death in their destinations.

Larakers detailed that recent deportations to El Salvador, involving four individuals, were conducted by the Defence Department. Interestingly, some individuals were removed either before or concurrently with the issuance of the restraining order. This legal wrangle raises critical questions on inter-agency responsibilities and human rights considerations in deportation cases.

