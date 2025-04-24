Left Menu

Rugby Star Len Ikitau Set for 2025 UK Stint Before Returning Down Under

Australian rugby centre Len Ikitau is set to join Exeter for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season before heading back to the ACT Brumbies as part of an extended Rugby Australia contract through the 2027 World Cup. Ikitau aims to refresh his career and explore new experiences in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-04-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 07:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian rugby star Len Ikitau will temporarily leave the Canberra ACT Brumbies to join Exeter for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season. This move comes under a Rugby Australia contract extension, keeping Ikitau engaged through the 2027 World Cup. The 26-year-old's outstanding skills, including a remarkable flick pass in the previous season-ending European tour, have sparked high demand for his talents.

Rugby Australia believes Ikitau's brief stint in England, similar to sabbaticals given to seasoned All Blacks, will enhance his development. RA's high performance chief, Peter Horne, expressed enthusiasm for Ikitau's return to Australian Rugby ahead of the 2026 season opener. Despite missing out on Eddie Jones's 2023 World Cup squad, Ikitau has been prioritized by coach Joe Schmidt as a key midfielder for the Wallabies.

Ikitau explained his motivation for the move, citing a desire to try something new while maintaining his love for the game and the Brumbies. Although the exact terms of his nine-month deal in England are undisclosed, reports suggest he could earn £770,000 ($1.02 million). Ikitau will join forces with former teammates at the Exeter Chiefs, enhancing their lineup.

