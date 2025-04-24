Left Menu

Japan and US at Odds Over Tariff Talks

Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa will visit the US for a second round of talks amid disputes over tariffs on automobiles and steel. The US has indicated it cannot offer Japan special treatment. Akazawa plans to reiterate Japan's demand for a tariff review.

24-04-2025
Japan's senior tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is set to travel to the United States on April 30 for a crucial second round of discussions with his American counterpart, according to NHK.

The negotiations, potentially scheduled for May 1, aim to address Japan's strong request for tariff reviews, particularly those related to automobiles and steel. Despite Tokyo's persistent demands, the Trump administration has maintained that Japan cannot receive exceptional treatment.

Akazawa, who expressed dissatisfaction after initial talks, plans to table Japan's concerns again, seeking to prioritize this issue in the ongoing trade discussions.

