Unmasking Horror: Lucy Letby's Grim Legacy

Lucy Letby, a former nurse convicted of murdering seven infants, is now under scrutiny for additional deaths as police continue investigations. Letby, currently serving life in prison, was found guilty last year and recently questioned in relation to further infant fatalities in hospitals where she worked.

Despite a retrial resulting in another attempted murder conviction, questions linger about potential more victims during her tenure. Cheshire Police have confirmed Letby was interviewed in prison regarding the ongoing investigation, with updates promised at a later stage.

A public inquiry is assessing whether any systematic failures allowed the killings to remain undetected. The inquiry also reviews the hospital's response to medical staff's concerns about Letby. Meanwhile, Letby's bid to overturn her convictions was denied by London's Court of Appeal.

