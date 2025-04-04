Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Governance: LG Sinha Stands Firm on JKAS Transfers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha defended his decision to transfer 48 JKAS officials, emphasizing adherence to the J&K Reorganisation Act during a media event. Despite political disagreements, including from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's party with the Raj Bhavan's move, Sinha insisted he operated within legal boundaries.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reinforced the legality of his recent decision to transfer 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials, underlining his commitment to the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019. Sinha's remarks came during a press conference in Delhi.

The move, criticized by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his legislative allies, was debated in a party meeting which resulted in resolutions calling for respect of the people's mandate. This appeared to rebuke the Raj Bhavan's administrative actions.

Lt Governor Sinha confidently stated he adhered to his jurisdiction under the Act and expressed assurance that he respects the limits of his authority. His statements, captured in a widely shared video, emphasize his commitment to legislative compliance.

