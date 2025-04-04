Left Menu

Remembering Bharat Kumar: Manoj Kumar's Legendary Legacy

Iconic actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, has died at 87. Renowned for films that inspired national pride, Kumar leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy. His death, due to cardiac and liver complications, has deeply affected the Indian film community and his admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:53 IST
Remembering Bharat Kumar: Manoj Kumar's Legendary Legacy
Santosh Kaushik (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry mourns the loss of legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. Revered for his roles in patriotic films, Kumar was famously known as "Bharat Kumar," celebrating Indian nationalism and pride through his work.

In a heartfelt tribute, actor Santosh Kaushik reflected on his 35-year association with Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Kaushik expressed, "I have never seen such a man in my life. I am bound to him in a guru-shishya tradition; he is my mentor." Actress Poonam Dhillon added, "He made the most beautiful family films, all of which were inspirational."

Kumar's passing has left a significant void in Indian cinema, with colleagues, fans, and political leaders expressing their condolences. His son, Kunal Goswami, announced that the last rites will be held at Pawan Hans. Kumar succumbed to cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, having also battled liver cirrhosis for months. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025