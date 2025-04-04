Remembering Bharat Kumar: Manoj Kumar's Legendary Legacy

The Indian film industry mourns the loss of legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. Revered for his roles in patriotic films, Kumar was famously known as "Bharat Kumar," celebrating Indian nationalism and pride through his work.

In a heartfelt tribute, actor Santosh Kaushik reflected on his 35-year association with Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Kaushik expressed, "I have never seen such a man in my life. I am bound to him in a guru-shishya tradition; he is my mentor." Actress Poonam Dhillon added, "He made the most beautiful family films, all of which were inspirational."

Kumar's passing has left a significant void in Indian cinema, with colleagues, fans, and political leaders expressing their condolences. His son, Kunal Goswami, announced that the last rites will be held at Pawan Hans. Kumar succumbed to cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, having also battled liver cirrhosis for months. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)