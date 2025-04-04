Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Step Towards Transparent Governance

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, recently passed in Parliament, aims to reform the management of Waqf properties by enhancing transparency and safeguarding heritage sites. The bill addresses past issues of property misuse and seeks to promote social welfare, aligning with India's secular and democratic principles.

The recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament was praised by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. He emphasized that the legislation embodies India's secular and democratic ideals by aiming to streamline the management of Waqf properties.

Previously governed under the 1995 Act, the Waqf Board was criticized for appeasement tactics that failed to benefit the Muslim community. Fadnavis pointed out that a significant land scam occurred during the Congress rule, with lands falsely claimed as Waqf properties and beyond judicial challenge.

The new bill, passed after rigorous debates, proposes improvements in property management transparency and coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities. By protecting the rights of stakeholders and safeguarding heritage sites, the legislation seeks to ensure a fairer governance structure and promote social welfare.

