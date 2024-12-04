Left Menu

Surge in Professional Indemnity Demand Among India's Young Ophthalmologists

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) has reported a 60% growth in demand for professional indemnity insurance among Indian ophthalmologists. Partnering with the Young Ophthalmologist Society of India (YOSI), PBFB offers tailored insurance solutions and support for young eye specialists at high litigation risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:19 IST
Surge in Professional Indemnity Demand Among India's Young Ophthalmologists

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) recently announced a 60% surge in demand for professional indemnity insurance among Indian ophthalmologists. This growth has been fueled by a new partnership with the Young Ophthalmologist Society of India (YOSI), offering members access to specialized insurance plans. These young professionals, often under 40 and at high litigation risk, require comprehensive support in risk management.

Since March 2024, inquiries from eye specialists for professional indemnity insurance have increased by 75% in Tier-I cities and by 100% in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities combined. This highlights the critical need for better awareness and customized insurance features. PBFB, through its alliance with YOSI, provides tailored coverage, competitive premiums, and access to a range of insurance options from leading companies.

Central to this offering is the Doctor's Professional Indemnity Insurance, featuring extensive coverage and a dedicated medico-legal support panel. The partnership aims to empower India's young ophthalmologists with essential insurance solutions, allowing them to focus on patient care without the burden of financial and legal uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024