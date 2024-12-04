Surge in Professional Indemnity Demand Among India's Young Ophthalmologists

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) recently announced a 60% surge in demand for professional indemnity insurance among Indian ophthalmologists. This growth has been fueled by a new partnership with the Young Ophthalmologist Society of India (YOSI), offering members access to specialized insurance plans. These young professionals, often under 40 and at high litigation risk, require comprehensive support in risk management.

Since March 2024, inquiries from eye specialists for professional indemnity insurance have increased by 75% in Tier-I cities and by 100% in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities combined. This highlights the critical need for better awareness and customized insurance features. PBFB, through its alliance with YOSI, provides tailored coverage, competitive premiums, and access to a range of insurance options from leading companies.

Central to this offering is the Doctor's Professional Indemnity Insurance, featuring extensive coverage and a dedicated medico-legal support panel. The partnership aims to empower India's young ophthalmologists with essential insurance solutions, allowing them to focus on patient care without the burden of financial and legal uncertainties.

