Weight Loss Battle: Zepbound Outshines Wegovy

Eli Lilly's obesity drug Zepbound proved significantly more effective than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a landmark trial, helping patients lose 47% more weight. The study involved 751 participants and showed Zepbound achieved 20.2% weight loss compared to Wegovy's 13.7%. These results may influence insurer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:17 IST
In a significant development in the weight loss medication arena, Eli Lilly recently announced that its drug Zepbound outperformed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in shedding pounds. The findings are from the first comprehensive head-to-head trial between these two sought-after medications.

The trial, which involved 751 participants who were either obese or overweight and had another health condition like heart disease, revealed that patients on Zepbound lost an average of 20.2% of their weight over 72 weeks. In contrast, those on Wegovy lost only 13.7%. Both medications are used primarily for obesity management and are highly popular in the market.

The trial outcomes, highlighting Zepbound's superior efficacy, may sway insurers and health authorities in the U.S. and Europe to prefer it over Wegovy. With intermittent supply shortages affecting prescriptions, this latest data could lead to broader acceptance and coverage of Zepbound, enhancing its market prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

