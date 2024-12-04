U.S. Services Sector Slows Amid Tariff Concerns

The U.S. services sector experienced a slowdown in November, continuing its robust performance but showing signs of concern over potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Businesses, wary of anticipated trade policies, are holding back on capital investments while awaiting further details.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a slip in its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index to 52.1 last month, compared to a high of 56.0 in October. Despite this decrease, the sector remains in growth territory, signaling continued economic expansion for the fourth quarter.

Consumer spending, which underpins more than two-thirds of the economy, recorded strong numbers driven by increased auto sales. However, fears of tariff-induced price hikes loom, particularly affecting sectors such as construction and electronics.

