Left Menu

U.S. Services Sector Slows Amid Tariff Concerns

In November, the U.S. services sector activity slowed but remained above levels indicative of strong economic growth. Potential tariffs from the incoming administration sparked concerns, impacting capital spending. Despite the dip, consumer spending stayed robust, with strong auto sales bolstering the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:11 IST
U.S. Services Sector Slows Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. services sector experienced a slowdown in November, continuing its robust performance but showing signs of concern over potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Businesses, wary of anticipated trade policies, are holding back on capital investments while awaiting further details.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a slip in its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index to 52.1 last month, compared to a high of 56.0 in October. Despite this decrease, the sector remains in growth territory, signaling continued economic expansion for the fourth quarter.

Consumer spending, which underpins more than two-thirds of the economy, recorded strong numbers driven by increased auto sales. However, fears of tariff-induced price hikes loom, particularly affecting sectors such as construction and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024