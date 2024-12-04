Left Menu

Revolutionary Advances: Deep Brain Stimulation and Ink-Based Brain Monitoring

Recent research reveals innovative applications for deep brain stimulation to aid spinal injury recovery and a new ink technology for brain monitoring. Both developments demonstrate significant breakthroughs in medical treatment, offering hope to patients suffering from severe mobility and neurological issues. These advancements promise improved life quality and novel approaches for medical practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:30 IST
Researchers have made groundbreaking advances in medical treatment by using deep brain stimulation in a novel way. For the first time, the technique has been used in a new region of the brain, leading to significant recovery in lower limb movements for patients with severe spinal cord injuries.

In another innovative study, scientists at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a new type of ink that can be applied to the scalp to measure brain activity. This new ink may potentially replace conventional electrodes, marking a significant step forward in brain-monitoring technology.

These advancements show promise in transforming treatment options for individuals affected by spinal injuries and offering a less invasive method for monitoring brain activity, with potential applications in areas such as prosthetics and virtual reality.

