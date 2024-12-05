Left Menu

High-Profile Tragedy: CEO of UnitedHealthcare Shot in Targeted Attack

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel in a targeted attack as he was en route to an investor conference. The shooter remains at large, while investigations are ongoing. This incident shook New York City just hours before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:33 IST
Brian Thompson

In a shocking incident, Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in a premeditated attack outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. Thompson was walking to the New York Hilton Midtown for an investor conference when the shooter, who waited stealthily, ambushed him.

The New York City Police Commissioner highlighted the targeted nature of the attack, noting that it was not a random act of violence. Surveillance footage showed the suspect, proficient in firearm usage, fire multiple shots at Thompson before fleeing the scene on a city bike.

The tragic event, which unfolded hours before a scheduled Christmas celebration, prompted heightened security measures. As investigations continue, UnitedHealthcare has expressed its profound grief over Thompson's death, while colleagues and local authorities seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

