Sip to Longevity: Coffee's Role in Extending Healthy Years

A study in Ageing Research Reviews finds that drinking coffee could add nearly two years of healthy living to one's lifespan. Researchers suggest coffee's role in promoting a balanced lifestyle as global ageing accelerates, highlighting its numerous health benefits for both genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:21 IST
Sip to Longevity: Coffee's Role in Extending Healthy Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Drinking coffee might extend your lifespan by almost two years, a recent study suggests. The research, published in the Ageing Research Reviews journal, indicates that moderate coffee consumption can significantly enhance healthspan, adding an average of 1.8 years to life.

Conducted by researchers from Portugal, the study emphasizes the importance of dietary interventions in the face of a rapidly ageing global population. Lead author Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra highlights coffee's potential role in promoting a healthy lifestyle while extending life expectancy.

While known for caffeine, coffee contains over 2,000 bioactive compounds with various health benefits, including reducing chronic diseases and possibly counteracting ageing-related biological slowdowns. The study calls for a re-evaluation of clinical guidelines that caution older adults against coffee consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

