Sip to Longevity: Coffee's Role in Extending Healthy Years

Drinking coffee might extend your lifespan by almost two years, a recent study suggests. The research, published in the Ageing Research Reviews journal, indicates that moderate coffee consumption can significantly enhance healthspan, adding an average of 1.8 years to life.

Conducted by researchers from Portugal, the study emphasizes the importance of dietary interventions in the face of a rapidly ageing global population. Lead author Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra highlights coffee's potential role in promoting a healthy lifestyle while extending life expectancy.

While known for caffeine, coffee contains over 2,000 bioactive compounds with various health benefits, including reducing chronic diseases and possibly counteracting ageing-related biological slowdowns. The study calls for a re-evaluation of clinical guidelines that caution older adults against coffee consumption.

