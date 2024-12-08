The Future of Heart Health: Leadless Pacemaker Gains Ground in India

India's market for leadless pacemakers is experiencing growth, offering new hope for heart disease patients, though doctors urge for extensive research on long-term impacts. These advanced pacemakers, such as Abbott's newly introduced AVEIR VR, have been noted for minimizing complications associated with conventional devices due to their wireless nature.

The healthcare infrastructure, however, faces constraints, including the absence of a national registry to monitor pacemaker implants. This gap raises concerns among researchers and healthcare professionals about the systematic analysis of pacemaker performance and patient outcomes across the country.

Despite the hurdles, initial studies reflect high success and safety rates for leadless pacemakers worldwide, igniting optimism about this technology's future in cardiac care. Nevertheless, comprehensive clinical trials are called for to definitively establish the comparative benefits over traditional methods.

