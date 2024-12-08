Syrian Opposition Ensures Safety of Russian Bases
Syrian opposition leaders have assured the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, according to Russian news agencies. Citing a Kremlin source, the TASS state news agency reported that Russian officials are maintaining contact with Syrian armed opposition leaders to ensure security.
On Sunday, Russian news agencies reported that Syrian opposition leaders have pledged to safeguard Russian military bases and diplomatic missions within Syria.
According to a Kremlin source, this assurance was confirmed through communication between Russian officials and representatives of the Syrian armed opposition.
The TASS state news agency highlighted these developments, indicating active contact to ensure the security of Russian institutions in Syria.
