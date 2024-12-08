Left Menu

Syrian Opposition Ensures Safety of Russian Bases

Syrian opposition leaders have assured the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, according to Russian news agencies. Citing a Kremlin source, the TASS state news agency reported that Russian officials are maintaining contact with Syrian armed opposition leaders to ensure security.

