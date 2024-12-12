R-Bridge Healthcare Fund Fuels Motiva's Growth in Asian Markets with $50 Million Financing
R-Bridge Healthcare Fund has closed a $50 million non-dilutive financing for Human Investments Ltd. This strategic move empowers Human Investments, through subsidiaries Motiva Korea and Motiva China, to expand in Asian markets, backed by Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.'s innovative femtech solutions. The funding leverages synthetic royalties and strategic milestones.
- Country:
- Singapore
R-Bridge Healthcare Fund, associated with CBC Group, Asia's largest asset management firm dedicated to healthcare, has closed a significant non-dilutive growth financing facility. The agreement, valued at up to $50 million, supports Human Investments Ltd.'s expansion in Asian markets with subsidiaries Motiva Korea and Motiva China.
This strategic financing will bolster Human Investments Ltd.'s efforts to maintain its market-leading position in Korea's medical aesthetics sector. It will also assist in scaling operations in China following recent regulatory approvals for Motiva® devices, known for their advanced technology in breast health and aesthetics.
Dr. Michael Keyoung of CBC Group expressed the firm's pleasure in partnering with Human Investments, highlighting their successful market expansion efforts. This financing aligns with R-Bridge's mission to support healthcare advancements by providing alternative, growth-focused funding solutions across Asia and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
