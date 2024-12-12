Left Menu

Nigeria's New Malaria Vaccine: A Major Leap in Disease Prevention

Ominike Marvis eagerly embraced Nigeria's new malaria vaccine to protect her son. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University, aims to curb malaria in Africa, which bears the highest global burden. Challenges remain, including hesitancy and fragile health systems, but efforts show promise in reducing malaria deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bayelsa | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST
Nigeria's New Malaria Vaccine: A Major Leap in Disease Prevention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's new malaria vaccine campaign has brought hope to many, including Ominike Marvis, who rushed to vaccinate her son in Bayelsa state, a region heavily afflicted by malaria. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University, promises to prevent severe illness and deaths, offering more than 75% effectiveness.

African nations, particularly Nigeria, carry the weight of the global malaria burden, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting millions of cases and thousands of deaths, mainly affecting young children. Malaria persists largely due to geographical and socioeconomic factors inherent to Nigeria.

Despite challenges such as fragile health systems, the Nigerian health minister hailed the vaccination effort as a significant stride towards eliminating malaria. Ongoing education on the vaccine's benefits continues to address parental hesitancy, as the country endeavors to combat the disease effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024