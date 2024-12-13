Lonza and Biogen Shake Up Health Industry with Strategic Moves
This health news summary discusses Lonza's exit from capsules and health ingredients, Medicare coverage mandates for Biogen's ALS drug, and Trump's discussion on childhood vaccines. It further covers the European approval for Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, the discovery of liver injury from an Intercept drug, and price hikes in US drug spending.
Lonza, the Swiss contract drugmaker, announced its strategic decision to exit the capsules and health ingredients segment. Following a drop in demand post-COVID-19, CFO Philippe Deecke explained the need for structural simplification.
In the U.S., Medicare Advantage plans must now cover Biogen's ALS drug Qalsody, as directed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This comes after reports of coverage denials despite FDA approval.
Donald Trump plans talks with RFK Jr. about potentially ending childhood vaccination programs, while Europe approves a label update for Novo Nordisk's Ozempic to include kidney disease risk reduction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
