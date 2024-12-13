Lonza and Biogen Shake Up Health Industry with Strategic Moves

Lonza, the Swiss contract drugmaker, announced its strategic decision to exit the capsules and health ingredients segment. Following a drop in demand post-COVID-19, CFO Philippe Deecke explained the need for structural simplification.

In the U.S., Medicare Advantage plans must now cover Biogen's ALS drug Qalsody, as directed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This comes after reports of coverage denials despite FDA approval.

Donald Trump plans talks with RFK Jr. about potentially ending childhood vaccination programs, while Europe approves a label update for Novo Nordisk's Ozempic to include kidney disease risk reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)