Bihar's Visionary Leap: MoU Signed for Super Speciality Eye Hospital

The Bihar government took a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sankara Eye Foundation India (SEFI) to establish a super speciality eye hospital in Patna.

The agreement was signed by R V Ramani, founder of SEFI, and Sanjay Kumar Singh, state health secretary, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries in attendance. The government has allocated 1.60 acres in Kankarbagh for the hospital's construction, set to be completed in one and a half years.

This hospital aims to provide free eye treatment to economically weaker sections, defined as those earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, while offering affordable services for others. Additionally, SEFI will train medical personnel at Patna's existing eye hospital.

