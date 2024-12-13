Left Menu

Bihar's Visionary Leap: MoU Signed for Super Speciality Eye Hospital

The Bihar government signed an MoU with Sankara Eye Foundation India for a super speciality eye hospital in Patna. The hospital, on 1.60 acres in Kankarbagh, will provide free eye care to economically weaker sections, with affordable fees for others. Construction is set to complete in 1.5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:57 IST
Bihar's Visionary Leap: MoU Signed for Super Speciality Eye Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government took a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sankara Eye Foundation India (SEFI) to establish a super speciality eye hospital in Patna.

The agreement was signed by R V Ramani, founder of SEFI, and Sanjay Kumar Singh, state health secretary, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries in attendance. The government has allocated 1.60 acres in Kankarbagh for the hospital's construction, set to be completed in one and a half years.

This hospital aims to provide free eye treatment to economically weaker sections, defined as those earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, while offering affordable services for others. Additionally, SEFI will train medical personnel at Patna's existing eye hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024