Air Pollution's Hidden Threat: Blood Clots in Deep Veins

A comprehensive study finds long-term exposure to air pollution significantly increases the risk of venous thromboembolism, or blood clots in deep veins, by 39-100%. Researchers monitored over 6,650 adults in major US cities for 17 years, linking pollutants like PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides to heightened clotting risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:59 IST
Recent research has unveiled a startling connection between prolonged air pollution exposure and blood clots in deep veins, known medically as venous thromboembolism. The study monitored over 6,650 adults across major US cities, revealing an alarming increase in risk—from 39% to more than 100%—related to pollutants like PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides.

Conducted by researchers including experts from the University of Minnesota, the analysis involved community-level monitoring and patient data. Findings published in 'Blood' showed those exposed to elevated PM2.5 levels faced up to a 39% increase in clot risk, while those inhaling higher nitrogen oxides levels saw a 120-174% spike.

The study underscores the critical impact of air pollution on health, particularly in urban environments. Elevated inflammation and blood clotting risks tied to pollution exacerbate cardiovascular and respiratory issues. Researchers emphasize this as the largest study of its kind in the US, highlighting air pollution's deep interconnection with serious health conditions.

