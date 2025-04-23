Left Menu

Senate Commerce Committee Schedules Hearing for Paul Dabbar's Confirmation

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to conduct a confirmation hearing for Paul Dabbar to take on the role of deputy U.S. commerce secretary on May 1. Dabbar is a former CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology, has been a director at Dominion Energy, and previously served in the Energy Department under the Trump administration.

Updated: 23-04-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:04 IST
  • United States

The Senate Commerce Committee announced plans to hold a confirmation hearing for Paul Dabbar on May 1, as he is considered for the position of deputy U.S. commerce secretary.

Dabbar brings a wealth of experience as the former CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology, a company focused on developing and deploying technologies for the growing quantum internet.

Additionally, Dabbar has a notable background as a director at Dominion Energy and previously served as a senior Energy Department official during the first Trump administration, utilizing his expertise as a former nuclear submarine officer.

