U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Trade Tensions Thaw

In a dramatic shift, U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday amid growing optimism about a potential de-escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China. Key indices leaped by more than 2.5%, buoyed by encouraging quarterly earnings reports.

Investors seemed to overlook President Donald Trump's intensified critiques of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who many see as a market stabilizer. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed hope for reducing trade tensions, contributing to the market uplift.

Despite the positivity, the S&P 500 remains substantially below its February record high amidst ongoing tariff disputes, leading to a cut in U.S. growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

