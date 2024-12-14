Left Menu

Paracetamol Risks: New Study Highlights Concerns for Elderly

A new study indicates that paracetamol, an over-the-counter medication, may heighten risks for gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney issues among adults aged 65 and above. The medication's effectiveness in pain relief is also questioned, necessitating further investigation into its role as a first-line treatment for osteoarthritis.

Updated: 14-12-2024 09:19 IST
A recent study has put paracetamol under scrutiny for potentially increasing health risks in older adults. Conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham, the study shows that paracetamol may raise the chances of gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney disease, and heart problems in individuals aged 65 and above.

Paracetamol is commonly used for mild pain and osteoarthritis treatment, yet questions regarding its efficacy and safety persist. Findings indicate a 24% risk increase for ulcer bleeding and a 19% rise in chronic kidney disease risk, sparking concern among medical professionals.

Despite being a recommended first-line drug for osteoarthritis, the study suggests re-evaluating its use in older populations. Lead researcher Weiya Zhang emphasizes the need for further research, as current data challenges paracetamol's safety and effectiveness for long-term conditions.

