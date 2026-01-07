Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally
Infosys and Cognition have announced a strategic partnership to deploy AI coding agent 'Devin' across global enterprises. The collaboration aims to enhance engineering efficiency with Infosys Topaz Fabric, using Devin's capabilities to automate tasks and improve developer productivity through scalable solutions and industry-specific tools.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to advance artificial intelligence in software engineering, Infosys and Cognition have announced their strategic partnership to deploy the AI coding agent 'Devin' on a global scale.
The integration will see 'Devin' utilized within Infosys' internal engineering ecosystem and diverse client engagements worldwide. The collaboration combines Infosys Topaz Fabric's unique architecture with Cognition's cutting-edge engineering capabilities.
Together, they aim to streamline engineering processes, accelerate time-to-market, and improve efficiency through customized solutions, industry-specific blueprints, and autonomous engineering frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cambodia Extradites Individuals Amid Sino-Law Enforcement Collaboration
Infosys and Cognition Collaborate to Revolutionize AI Engineering with Devin
Infosys and AWS Collaboration Boosts Generative AI Adoption
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission: A Global Leap in Space Collaboration
Karnataka and Penang: Pioneering Quantum and Semiconductor Collaboration