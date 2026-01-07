Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

In a significant move to advance artificial intelligence in software engineering, Infosys and Cognition have announced their strategic partnership to deploy the AI coding agent 'Devin' on a global scale.

The integration will see 'Devin' utilized within Infosys' internal engineering ecosystem and diverse client engagements worldwide. The collaboration combines Infosys Topaz Fabric's unique architecture with Cognition's cutting-edge engineering capabilities.

Together, they aim to streamline engineering processes, accelerate time-to-market, and improve efficiency through customized solutions, industry-specific blueprints, and autonomous engineering frameworks.

