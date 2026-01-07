Left Menu

Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

Infosys and Cognition have announced a strategic partnership to deploy AI coding agent 'Devin' across global enterprises. The collaboration aims to enhance engineering efficiency with Infosys Topaz Fabric, using Devin's capabilities to automate tasks and improve developer productivity through scalable solutions and industry-specific tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:36 IST
Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to advance artificial intelligence in software engineering, Infosys and Cognition have announced their strategic partnership to deploy the AI coding agent 'Devin' on a global scale.

The integration will see 'Devin' utilized within Infosys' internal engineering ecosystem and diverse client engagements worldwide. The collaboration combines Infosys Topaz Fabric's unique architecture with Cognition's cutting-edge engineering capabilities.

Together, they aim to streamline engineering processes, accelerate time-to-market, and improve efficiency through customized solutions, industry-specific blueprints, and autonomous engineering frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

 India
3
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

 Global
4
High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026