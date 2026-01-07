Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines announces its largest-ever order of 110 Boeing aircraft, including 105 737 MAX 10s and five 787-10 jets. This expansion aims to increase the company's fleet to over 475 planes by 2030 and more than 550 by 2035, up from its current 413.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:35 IST
  Country:
  United States

Alaska Airlines has made aviation history by placing its largest order for new aircraft, as announced on Wednesday. The order comprises 110 Boeing planes, reflecting the company's strategy to expand its operational capabilities significantly.

This bold move includes 105 of the advanced 737 MAX 10 aircraft and five 787-10 jets, the carrier stated. This acquisition is set to bolster Alaska Airlines' fleet, pushing the number of planes to over 475 by the year 2030.

By 2035, the airline aims to expand further, bringing its total aircraft count to more than 550, a significant increase from its current fleet of 413, emphasizing Alaska Airlines' ambitious growth trajectory.

