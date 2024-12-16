Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust in Maharashtra: FDA Seizes Counterfeit Meds Worth Rs 1.85 Crore

The FDA seized counterfeit drugs worth Rs 1.85 crore in Thane, Maharashtra. Raids revealed fake medicine operations deceiving patients across states. Two individuals face charges under several laws, as investigations continue to uncover manufacturing and distribution networks of the fraudulent products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Food and Drug Administration has seized counterfeit drugs worth Rs 1.85 crore following raids in Maharashtra's Thane district. The targeted operations took place in Bhiwandi and the Mira Road area over recent months.

A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake medicines under the guise of legitimate brands. These drugs were distributed across various states, endangering public health, according to the FDA.

The accused face charges under several legal sections, including those for cheating and drug adulteration. Authorities are probing the origins of these spurious drugs and the associated distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

