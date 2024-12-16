Massive Drug Bust in Maharashtra: FDA Seizes Counterfeit Meds Worth Rs 1.85 Crore

The Food and Drug Administration has seized counterfeit drugs worth Rs 1.85 crore following raids in Maharashtra's Thane district. The targeted operations took place in Bhiwandi and the Mira Road area over recent months.

A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake medicines under the guise of legitimate brands. These drugs were distributed across various states, endangering public health, according to the FDA.

The accused face charges under several legal sections, including those for cheating and drug adulteration. Authorities are probing the origins of these spurious drugs and the associated distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)