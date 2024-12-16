Syria's 14-Year Turmoil: A Nation's Resilience Amid Devastation

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in March 2011, has claimed more than 230,000 lives and uprooted 12 million individuals, marking one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises. Amid the chaos, on December 8, 2024, Syrian rebels took control of Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia, symbolizing the end of over five decades of the Assad family's rule.

The conflict's toll on the nation is enormous, with the United Nations putting civilian deaths at over 300,000 by early 2021. Government forces, backed by allied militias, have largely been blamed for these atrocities, with the impact of government-sanctioned torture adding to the civilian despair.

Economically and socially, the war has shattered Syria's infrastructure, halved its GDP, and left one in four living in extreme poverty. Educational facilities have been destroyed, healthcare systems crippled, and millions remain displaced both within Syria and in neighboring regions, highlighting an urgent need for humanitarian aid.

