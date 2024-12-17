Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Gains Strength Amid Positive Retail Sales and Anticipated Interest Rate Adjustments

The U.S. dollar saw an increase against major currencies following unexpectedly strong retail sales data. Anticipation of interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve has also influenced the currency's performance. Markets expect a rate cut, boosting the dollar as a safe haven, despite mixed performance against other currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:15 IST
U.S. Dollar Gains Strength Amid Positive Retail Sales and Anticipated Interest Rate Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced an uplift against major currencies on Tuesday, buoyed by retail sales data that exceeded expectations, signaling underlying economic momentum. The Commerce Department revealed that U.S. retail sales climbed by 0.7% in November, driven by an increase in motor vehicle and online purchases.

Market participants are preparing for a potential 25-basis-point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a nearly 97% probability of such a cut. The dollar remained stable against the Swiss franc but saw mixed movements against other currencies.

Global market strategist Marvin Loh remarked on the challenge of opposing the dollar's upward trend, citing U.S. economic resilience and its role as a safe haven amid global uncertainties. Meanwhile, the pound and yen gained strength against the dollar, while European currencies like the euro and others showed varied results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024