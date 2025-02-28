Left Menu

India's Economic Momentum Remains Strong Amid Global Challenges

India's economy is poised for robust growth, driven by strong rural demand and urban recovery. Despite global financial uncertainties, economic stability is reinforced by agriculture and the government's supportive policies. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran emphasizes the significance of private investments for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:52 IST
India's Economic Momentum Remains Strong Amid Global Challenges
Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a lively presentation of the Q3 GDP numbers despite global uncertainties, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran conveyed optimism about India's economic trajectory. With significant growth attributed to strong rural demand and urban consumption recovery, he highlighted a resilient economy even as challenges loom on the horizon.

India's economic expansion accelerated to 6.2% in the third quarter of FY25 from 5.4% in the previous period. Inflation, volatile stock markets, and fluctuating global currencies present concerns, yet Nageswaran reassured that such challenges are likely to impact financial markets rather than the tangible economy.

The advisor also spotlighted agriculture's pivotal role, underpinned by a solid kharif production and promising rabi sowing. An emphasis on sectors like MSMEs in the union budget, alongside proposed tax cuts, are gearing to escalate medium-term growth, bolstered by increased middle-class spending power.

Nageswaran stressed the importance of the private sector elevating investments, urging businesses to prioritize India's enduring stability and growth opportunities over external uncertainties. With global trade policies potentially fanning inflation and causing market tremors, India remains focused on carrying its momentum forward.

Economic dynamics, such as Mahakumbh's impact, reveal interesting layers wherein large private expenditures in sectors like travel and hospitality are expected to boost India's consumption metrics in Q4. The convergence of traditional culture with economic strategy outlines a diverse growth narrative for India this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025