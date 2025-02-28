India's Economic Momentum Remains Strong Amid Global Challenges

In a lively presentation of the Q3 GDP numbers despite global uncertainties, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran conveyed optimism about India's economic trajectory. With significant growth attributed to strong rural demand and urban consumption recovery, he highlighted a resilient economy even as challenges loom on the horizon.

India's economic expansion accelerated to 6.2% in the third quarter of FY25 from 5.4% in the previous period. Inflation, volatile stock markets, and fluctuating global currencies present concerns, yet Nageswaran reassured that such challenges are likely to impact financial markets rather than the tangible economy.

The advisor also spotlighted agriculture's pivotal role, underpinned by a solid kharif production and promising rabi sowing. An emphasis on sectors like MSMEs in the union budget, alongside proposed tax cuts, are gearing to escalate medium-term growth, bolstered by increased middle-class spending power.

Nageswaran stressed the importance of the private sector elevating investments, urging businesses to prioritize India's enduring stability and growth opportunities over external uncertainties. With global trade policies potentially fanning inflation and causing market tremors, India remains focused on carrying its momentum forward.

Economic dynamics, such as Mahakumbh's impact, reveal interesting layers wherein large private expenditures in sectors like travel and hospitality are expected to boost India's consumption metrics in Q4. The convergence of traditional culture with economic strategy outlines a diverse growth narrative for India this fiscal year.

