Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Attacks Targeting Polio Workers Escalate in Pakistan

A roadside bomb in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, killed three police officers escorting polio workers and injured two others. This follows an attack in Karak. The attacks coincide with Pakistan's final polio vaccination drive for the year, highlighting ongoing security challenges for healthcare efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Attacks Targeting Polio Workers Escalate in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan district, a roadside bomb exploded on Tuesday, targeting a vehicle carrying police officers tasked with protecting polio workers. The attack claimed the lives of three police officers and left two others injured, according to local authorities.

This incident occurred mere hours after an attack in Karak, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on police accompanying polio workers, culminating in the death of one officer and wounding a health worker. No group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these attacks.

These violent episodes coincide with Pakistan's nationwide polio vaccination campaign, aimed at inoculating 45 million children. The country has confirmed 63 polio cases this year, illustrating persistent security threats to health initiatives, with over 200 polio workers and accompanying police killed since the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024