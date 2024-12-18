Leadership Overhaul: New CEOs at the Helm of Foundit and Redcliffe Labs

In a significant leadership announcement, the jobs and talent platform Foundit appointed V Suresh as its new Chief Executive Officer. Drawing from over two decades of expertise in the internet and digital transformation sectors, Suresh is expected to bring substantial strategic insight and a progressive vision to the company, formerly known as Monster APAC and ME.

Quess Corp's Managing Director Ajit Isaac commented on the appointment, highlighting Suresh's profound understanding of the digital talent landscape and his proven track record in business scaling. Isaac believes that under Suresh's leadership, Foundit will enhance its services and strengthen its market leadership, all while addressing the talent gap across various industries.

In a parallel move, Redcliffe Labs, a pan-India diagnostics service provider, announced that founder Aditya Kandoi has stepped into the CEO role. Kandoi's leadership aims to redefine healthcare accessibility through innovation and excellence, focusing on empowering individuals with quality diagnostics. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Jain has transitioned to the position of Chairman, guiding the company's strategic vision forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)