WHO Academy Officially Opens in France: A Global Hub for Health Workforce Development

The World Health Organization (WHO) Academy, a groundbreaking global education and training facility, was officially inaugurated yesterday in Lyon, France. The ceremony, attended by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, and representatives from across the globe, marked a significant milestone in the effort to bolster global health systems.

The WHO Academy aims to revolutionize public health education by providing cutting-edge training for health professionals, policy-makers, and WHO staff. Designed to address critical global health challenges such as workforce shortages and access to innovation, the Academy seeks to train over 3 million health professionals by 2028.

With a focus on equity, the Academy will leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to offer free online courses, ensuring accessibility for health workers worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“This Academy represents a significant step forward in building a global health workforce equipped to address 21st-century challenges,” said Dr. Tedros. “It will transform technical guidelines into actionable knowledge, ensuring health workers have the tools they need to deliver quality care and strengthen health systems.”

State-of-the-Art Campus

Located in Lyon, the Academy’s new 11,000-square-meter campus is equipped with advanced training facilities, including:

22 training rooms and 2 distance-learning spaces

A simulation centre and emergency operations hub

A modern auditorium, library, and TV studio

The Academy’s online platform complements its physical presence, providing free access to priority health courses for professionals globally.

Global Support and Partnerships

Launched seven years ago, the Academy has been realized through the support of the French Government, regional authorities, and global partners. President Macron emphasized the Academy's role in making healthcare accessible worldwide, stating, “Better-trained health workers are essential for a safer world. This investment will strengthen global preparedness for pandemics and improve healthcare delivery everywhere.”

Addressing Workforce Gaps

The Academy’s mission comes at a critical time, as the global shortage of health workers is projected to reach 10 million by 2030. This shortfall is most acute in low-income countries, limiting access to essential services such as vaccinations, maternal care, and disease treatment.

To address this, the WHO Academy will focus on training nurses, clinicians, midwives, public health managers, and senior decision-makers. From 2025 to 2028, it plans to produce 260 new courses, including AI-driven and simulation-based learning, tailored to meet regional and global needs.

Enhanced Capacity and Efficiency

By fostering partnerships with leading academic institutions, the Academy will integrate cutting-edge research and innovation into its programs. This initiative aims to create a ripple effect, strengthening health systems and improving outcomes worldwide.

Impact and Future Goals

The WHO Academy is poised to be a game-changer in global health education. By addressing workforce shortages, enhancing training quality, and improving accessibility, it represents a bold step toward achieving health equity and resilience in the face of future challenges.

“This Academy is not just about education; it’s about action,” said Dr. Tedros. “It’s about turning knowledge into impact and ensuring health for all.”

Looking Ahead

The Academy's inaugural courses are set to begin in 2025, with full-scale operations ramping up in the following years. By 2028, it aims to make a significant dent in the global health workforce gap, ensuring that healthcare reaches those who need it most.