Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam: A Health Initiative Touches Two Crore Lives

The Tamil Nadu government's health scheme 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' reached two crore beneficiaries, distributing medicines at doorsteps. Launched in August 2021 by CM M K Stalin, the scheme exceeded its initial target due to high demand. Additionally, Rs 17,784.60 crore was sanctioned for infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:55 IST
The Tamil Nadu government marked a significant milestone as its health initiative, 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,' reached two crore beneficiaries this week. The scheme, which provides door-to-door medicine delivery, was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in August 2021, initially targeting one crore beneficiaries. However, due to its popularity and high demand, it has now doubled its reach.

On Thursday, in a heartfelt gesture, Chief Minister Stalin visited Nanjanapuram village in Erode district and personally delivered a medicine kit to the two croreth recipient, 55-year-old Sundarambal. This moment highlighted the scheme's success in improving healthcare accessibility across the state.

In related developments, the Tamil Nadu government has approved a budget of Rs 17,784.60 crore for the construction of 34 bridges. These infrastructure projects aim to improve connectivity in flood-prone areas, address concerns raised via the CM grievance redressal platform, and prioritize local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

