Macron Faces Pleas for Help in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte
Amid devastation from Cyclone Chido, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte where locals urged for immediate assistance. With scores feared dead and infrastructure in ruins, Macron promised more aid, including security reinforcements. Health risks loom due to unsanitary conditions and overwhelmed services.
In the wake of Cyclone Chido's catastrophic impact, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the storm-ravaged territory of Mayotte, drawing mixed reactions from the local populace. While some criticized the government for its slow response, others expressed gratitude for his presence and plea for more aid.
Despite official reports confirming 31 deaths, fears persist that the actual toll in Mayotte could be significantly higher due to the disaster's magnitude. The situation is exacerbated by inaccessible areas and the large number of undocumented migrants, hindering accurate assessments.
Security and health are major concerns, with health workers cautioning about potential outbreaks as locals struggle for clean water. Macron's promises to deploy additional gendarmes and deliver essential supplies aim to mitigate the crisis, yet skepticism remains among residents who have yet to see assistance reach them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Homestay Rules and Disaster Relief Measures in Himachal Pradesh
Odisha Launches 30 ERSS Vehicles for Swift Emergency Response
Top government official in French territory of Mayotte says the death toll from Cyclone Chido is 'several hundred', reports AP.
Cyclone Havoc Strikes Mayotte: Devastation Unleashed on French Territory
Blaze at Udaan Bhawan Sparks Emergency Response