Macron Faces Pleas for Help in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte

In the wake of Cyclone Chido's catastrophic impact, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the storm-ravaged territory of Mayotte, drawing mixed reactions from the local populace. While some criticized the government for its slow response, others expressed gratitude for his presence and plea for more aid.

Despite official reports confirming 31 deaths, fears persist that the actual toll in Mayotte could be significantly higher due to the disaster's magnitude. The situation is exacerbated by inaccessible areas and the large number of undocumented migrants, hindering accurate assessments.

Security and health are major concerns, with health workers cautioning about potential outbreaks as locals struggle for clean water. Macron's promises to deploy additional gendarmes and deliver essential supplies aim to mitigate the crisis, yet skepticism remains among residents who have yet to see assistance reach them.

(With inputs from agencies.)