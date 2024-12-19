Left Menu

Macron Faces Pleas for Help in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte

Amid devastation from Cyclone Chido, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte where locals urged for immediate assistance. With scores feared dead and infrastructure in ruins, Macron promised more aid, including security reinforcements. Health risks loom due to unsanitary conditions and overwhelmed services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:42 IST
Macron Faces Pleas for Help in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte

In the wake of Cyclone Chido's catastrophic impact, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the storm-ravaged territory of Mayotte, drawing mixed reactions from the local populace. While some criticized the government for its slow response, others expressed gratitude for his presence and plea for more aid.

Despite official reports confirming 31 deaths, fears persist that the actual toll in Mayotte could be significantly higher due to the disaster's magnitude. The situation is exacerbated by inaccessible areas and the large number of undocumented migrants, hindering accurate assessments.

Security and health are major concerns, with health workers cautioning about potential outbreaks as locals struggle for clean water. Macron's promises to deploy additional gendarmes and deliver essential supplies aim to mitigate the crisis, yet skepticism remains among residents who have yet to see assistance reach them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024