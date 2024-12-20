Wells Fargo's Surprising Exit from Climate Initiative

In a significant move, Wells Fargo has exited the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a group of global banks committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, amidst increasing political pressure.

The decision follows a similar exit by Goldman Sachs, highlighting the growing trend of major financial institutions stepping back from climate initiatives in response to Republican scrutiny of their environmental strategies.

Despite the lack of an official explanation for its withdrawal, Wells Fargo's departure underscores the tensions between financial firms and political forces over climate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)