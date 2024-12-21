Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak: Teen's Life Cut Short in Bathroom

A 16-year-old girl, Mahi, tragically died from asphyxiation following a gas leak from a geyser while bathing at her home. The incident occurred when her mother was out, and her brother found the locked bathroom door, a precaution due to previous fainting spells. Lack of ventilation was blamed for the incident.

Updated: 21-12-2024 16:08 IST
A 16-year-old schoolgirl named Mahi tragically succumbed to asphyxiation after a geyser gas leak in her bathroom, police reported on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday while her mother had gone to a nearby store, family members revealed.

The family stated that Mahi’s brother discovered the bathroom door shut from outside, a precautionary measure owing to her past fainting spells during baths. Despite immediate medical attention at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, she was declared dead. The lack of ventilation in the bathroom has been cited as the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

