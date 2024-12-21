Eswatini Mobilizes Resources and International Support for Vital Cancer Treatment Infrastructure

Eswatini is making considerable progress towards the creation of its first public radiotherapy centre, an essential milestone for the country’s cancer treatment capabilities, according to a recent review conducted by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The review found that Eswatini has made critical advancements, including the finalization of a strategic funding proposal, the enactment of a Nuclear and Radiation Safety Law, and the completion of a site survey for the new radiotherapy facility.

A Commitment to Cancer Care in Eswatini

The mission in August 2024, building on the IAEA’s 2017 imPACT Review, highlighted key achievements that have laid the groundwork for a comprehensive National Cancer Control Plan. Notable accomplishments include:

The establishment of the National Cancer Control Unit within the Ministry of Health.

The introduction of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination into the National Immunization Programme.

Recruitment of medical experts, including a clinical oncologist and medical physicist.

The creation of a 60-bed chemotherapy unit at Manzini Government Hospital.

The development of a draft Nuclear Bill currently under review by the National Assembly.

However, despite these efforts, Eswatini currently lacks radiotherapy services, forcing the government to send patients to South Africa for treatment through the Phalala Medical Referral Fund. Health Minister Mduduzi Matsebula expressed the government’s commitment to building a radiotherapy facility in Eswatini, stating, “This solution is not sustainable. Our government is working hard to build a first radiotherapy facility so that our patients can be treated at home.” The government has already allocated one million euros to support this project.

Strategic Funding for the Radiotherapy Facility

A major focus of the mission was the finalization of a strategic funding document, aimed at mobilizing both domestic and international funds to support the radiotherapy centre. This document is crucial for outlining the country's cancer profile, the infrastructure needed, and the estimated costs of establishing the facility. The IAEA's involvement ensures that these funding proposals are informed by technical and economic feasibility assessments, helping to ensure their success and sustainability.

This document will serve as a blueprint for securing resources and providing government decision-makers and funding partners with the necessary insights to address the country’s radiotherapy needs. It represents a key step in the development of Eswatini’s first public radiotherapy centre.

Regional and International Collaboration

During the mission, the review team visited six health facilities across the country and conducted a siting analysis for the new radiotherapy centre. The team also met with Members of Parliament to discuss financing and regulatory frameworks for cancer control. With eight out of the twelve experts coming from Africa, the mission demonstrated the strength of South-South collaboration and regional expertise.

The IAEA, WHO, and other stakeholders, including the Clinton Health Access Initiative and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), explored opportunities to collaborate across the cancer control continuum. A key area of focus was cervical cancer, which accounts for more than 50% of cancer cases in women in Eswatini. The mission provided a platform to strengthen synergies for addressing this challenge, particularly under the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative.

Looking to the Future: The Rays of Hope Initiative

The mission culminated in a debriefing with Eswatini’s Ministry of Health officials, WHO representatives, and other stakeholders. The IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, designed to expand access to cancer care tools such as radiotherapy, is seen as a crucial support mechanism for Eswatini. Shaukat Abdulrazak, Director for Africa in the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Department, expressed confidence in Eswatini’s potential for socio-economic growth, emphasizing the alignment of the IAEA’s technical cooperation with the country’s National Development Plan and its newly enacted nuclear law.

Eswatini has formally requested participation in the Rays of Hope initiative, along with another IAEA program, Atoms4Food, to enhance food safety and security. As Eswatini moves forward with the establishment of its radiotherapy facility, the country’s partnership with the IAEA promises to bring much-needed resources and expertise to tackle its growing cancer burden.

The ongoing support of international organizations, regional partnerships, and local stakeholders will be crucial in the success of Eswatini’s cancer control efforts, and the establishment of the radiotherapy centre will mark a significant step in improving the country’s healthcare system and patient outcomes.