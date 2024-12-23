Left Menu

Navigating Holiday Stress Eating: A Guide to Healthy Choices

The holiday season can trigger stress eating, where emotional stress affects food choices, often leading to health repercussions. This article outlines the physiological responses to stress and provides tips to enjoy festive foods while minimizing stress eating. It also highlights nutrients that help balance stress and mood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rockhampton | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:45 IST
Navigating Holiday Stress Eating: A Guide to Healthy Choices
  • Country:
  • Australia

The holiday season often brings joy and indulgence, but for many, it also introduces emotional stress, leading to stress eating. This phenomenon occurs when emotional stress influences eating habits, often with detrimental effects on health.

When stressed, individuals may turn to certain foods, which can exacerbate stress levels. The body's complex stress response system, involving hormones like cortisol and insulin, plays a critical role in this behavior. Stress eating encompasses behaviors such as binge eating or craving ultra-processed foods, and while temporarily reducing stress, it can lead to long-term health issues like obesity and depression.

Nevertheless, specific foods can help manage stress. Diets high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B can improve mood, while avoiding refined carbohydrates can prevent mood swings. The article offers five tips for managing holiday eating, emphasizing moderation, maintaining health practices, and rethinking stress. These insights aim to help navigate festive eating pressures with healthier choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024