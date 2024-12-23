Lagarde's Inflation Optimism: Euro Zone Nears Target

Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank (ECB) President, asserted that the euro zone is "very close" to achieving the ECB's medium-term inflation target, as reported by the Financial Times.

In December, Lagarde mentioned potential interest rate cuts if inflation continued to move towards a 2% target. She emphasized vigilance on services inflation, which remains at 3.9%, close to 4%.

Lagarde opposed retaliation against U.S. tariff threats, arguing that such trade conflicts harm the global economy. Retaliation was deemed a poor approach by Lagarde during a period of recovering economic dynamics.

