Euro Zone Bond Yields Hit Monthly High Amid Central Bank Speculations

Euro zone bond yields increased to their highest levels in a month. Investors are assessing future central bank rate cuts, with the Federal Reserve's revised 2025 cut forecast influencing the rise. Germany and Italy saw respective 10-year yields rise, with lower trading volumes impacting prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:43 IST
Euro zone bond yields surged to their highest point in roughly a month on Monday as investors attempted to predict central bank rate movements for 2025.

Following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a revised rate cut forecast for 2025, global markets, including U.S. government bond yields, experienced pressure.

Germany's 10-year bond benchmark saw a notable rise, with Italian yields also climbing, amid reduced trading activities during the holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

