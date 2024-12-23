Euro Zone Bond Yields Hit Monthly High Amid Central Bank Speculations
Euro zone bond yields increased to their highest levels in a month. Investors are assessing future central bank rate cuts, with the Federal Reserve's revised 2025 cut forecast influencing the rise. Germany and Italy saw respective 10-year yields rise, with lower trading volumes impacting prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Euro zone bond yields surged to their highest point in roughly a month on Monday as investors attempted to predict central bank rate movements for 2025.
Following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a revised rate cut forecast for 2025, global markets, including U.S. government bond yields, experienced pressure.
Germany's 10-year bond benchmark saw a notable rise, with Italian yields also climbing, amid reduced trading activities during the holiday season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Signals Confidence in Powell's Federal Reserve Leadership
Trump Maintains Status Quo: Powell to Remain Federal Reserve Chair
Trump vs. Powell: Navigating the Federal Reserve Debate
Market Movements Amid Anticipation of Federal Reserve's Key Inflation Report
Global Currencies: U.S. Dollar Nears Two-Week High Amid Federal Reserve Speculations