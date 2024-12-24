Left Menu

New Zealand Successfully Contains First Avian Flu Outbreak

New Zealand has successfully contained the first instance of the H7N6 avian flu strain in the nation, discovered at a chicken farm in Otago. Following rigorous testing of connected farms, officials are confident the virus is confined. The government maintains strict biosecurity on the affected farm while re-establishing trade agreements.

Updated: 24-12-2024 03:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand has successfully contained an outbreak of the H7N6 avian flu strain, which was discovered earlier this month on a chicken farm in Otago in the South Island. This marks the first time this particular strain has been identified in the country.

Mary van Andel, the chief veterinary officer at New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries, announced that extensive testing of farms connected to the infected property showed the virus had not spread. Van Andel expressed confidence that the disease has been confined to the original farm, and efforts are underway to eradicate it completely.

As a precaution, New Zealand suspended poultry exports but has managed to retain some export activities with Australia through a special agreement. The affected farm continues under strict biosecurity measures while undergoing decontamination.



