Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Target Northern Gaza Hospitals

Israeli forces have forced the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza amidst ongoing military operations against Hamas. The hospital, along with others, has been frequently attacked, causing significant damage. Efforts by international mediators to negotiate peace and address humanitarian concerns continue without a breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:56 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Target Northern Gaza Hospitals
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have intensified, compelling the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The hospital, a crucial medical facility in the region, was targeted amidst allegations that Israel aims to depopulate northern Gaza—claims Israel denies, citing security concerns against Hamas militants.

Despite international mediation efforts, negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and resolving humanitarian challenges remain ongoing, with little progress reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024