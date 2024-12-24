Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Target Northern Gaza Hospitals

Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have intensified, compelling the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The hospital, a crucial medical facility in the region, was targeted amidst allegations that Israel aims to depopulate northern Gaza—claims Israel denies, citing security concerns against Hamas militants.

Despite international mediation efforts, negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and resolving humanitarian challenges remain ongoing, with little progress reported.

