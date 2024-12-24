Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Target Northern Gaza Hospitals
Israeli forces have forced the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza amidst ongoing military operations against Hamas. The hospital, along with others, has been frequently attacked, causing significant damage. Efforts by international mediators to negotiate peace and address humanitarian concerns continue without a breakthrough.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:56 IST
Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have intensified, compelling the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital, according to Gaza's health ministry.
The hospital, a crucial medical facility in the region, was targeted amidst allegations that Israel aims to depopulate northern Gaza—claims Israel denies, citing security concerns against Hamas militants.
Despite international mediation efforts, negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and resolving humanitarian challenges remain ongoing, with little progress reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
