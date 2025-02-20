US Defense Secretary Proposes Major Military Budget Cuts

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has initiated a plan to slash USD 50 billion from military programs, with the aim of reallocating resources towards President Donald Trump's priorities, such as border security and the 'Iron Dome' air defense network.

The reallocation will target initiatives dubbed as 'woke' by the administration, including climate change efforts and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Robert Salesses, fulfilling duties as deputy secretary of defense, emphasized that preparation time is over, indicating a shift away from excessive bureaucracy.

This significant budget adjustment comes as the military is preparing its fiscal year 2026 funding request. Hegseth faces the challenge of identifying programs ripe for cuts that traditionally focus on operations, maintenance, and personnel, reflecting past budgetary strategies during periods of financial constraints.

