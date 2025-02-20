Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Proposes Major Military Budget Cuts

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is aiming to cut USD 50 billion from military budgets to fund President Trump's priorities, including border security and the proposed 'Iron Dome'. The focus will be on eliminating 'woke' programs related to climate change and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 06:57 IST
US Defense Secretary Proposes Major Military Budget Cuts
US Defense Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has initiated a plan to slash USD 50 billion from military programs, with the aim of reallocating resources towards President Donald Trump's priorities, such as border security and the 'Iron Dome' air defense network.

The reallocation will target initiatives dubbed as 'woke' by the administration, including climate change efforts and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Robert Salesses, fulfilling duties as deputy secretary of defense, emphasized that preparation time is over, indicating a shift away from excessive bureaucracy.

This significant budget adjustment comes as the military is preparing its fiscal year 2026 funding request. Hegseth faces the challenge of identifying programs ripe for cuts that traditionally focus on operations, maintenance, and personnel, reflecting past budgetary strategies during periods of financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025