Noted Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair dies
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:33 IST
Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following heart failure, has passed away, hospital sources said on Wednesday.
He was 91.
''MT has died,'' a hospital source told PTI without elaborating.
The office of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed receiving the information about MT's demise.
He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week.
