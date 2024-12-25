Noted Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair dies

Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following heart failure, has passed away, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

He was 91.

''MT has died,'' a hospital source told PTI without elaborating.

The office of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed receiving the information about MT's demise.

He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week.

