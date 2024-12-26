Mankind Pharma and Innovent Biologics Partner to Transform Cancer Care in India

Mankind Pharma Ltd and Innovent Biologics have unveiled a significant partnership targeting the Indian cancer treatment market. The two companies plan to exclusively license and distribute the immunotherapy drug Sintilimab in India. This strategic collaboration aims to tackle crucial challenges in cancer treatment by expanding patient access to innovative therapies.

Currently marketed as TYVYT in China, Sintilimab was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly. As of now, it is not approved in India. Mankind Pharma will be filing for regulatory approval early next year and will conduct phase 3 clinical trials once they receive the necessary permissions from regulatory authorities.

Under the agreement terms, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, and market Sintilimab in India. Innovent will manufacture and supply the product, ensuring high quality and availability. Innovent is set to receive upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, highlighting the partnership's commitment to revolutionizing cancer care in India.

