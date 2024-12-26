Mankind Pharma and Innovent Biologics Partner to Transform Cancer Care in India
Mankind Pharma Ltd and Innovent Biologics have announced an exclusive partnership to license and commercialize the cancer treatment drug Sintilimab in India. This alliance aims to provide advanced oncological care and improve access to innovative therapies, with regulatory approval processes set to begin next year.
- Country:
- India
Mankind Pharma Ltd and Innovent Biologics have unveiled a significant partnership targeting the Indian cancer treatment market. The two companies plan to exclusively license and distribute the immunotherapy drug Sintilimab in India. This strategic collaboration aims to tackle crucial challenges in cancer treatment by expanding patient access to innovative therapies.
Currently marketed as TYVYT in China, Sintilimab was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly. As of now, it is not approved in India. Mankind Pharma will be filing for regulatory approval early next year and will conduct phase 3 clinical trials once they receive the necessary permissions from regulatory authorities.
Under the agreement terms, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, and market Sintilimab in India. Innovent will manufacture and supply the product, ensuring high quality and availability. Innovent is set to receive upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, highlighting the partnership's commitment to revolutionizing cancer care in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
India Aims to Avoid Clean Sweep in Final Women's ODI Against Australia
Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage