A North Korean soldier who was captured by Ukrainian forces has died from his injuries, South Korea's spy agency confirmed, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Previously, Yonhap had announced that the soldier was sent to Ukraine to fight on behalf of Russia, complicating international military dynamics.

The soldier's capture and subsequent death underscore the complex geopolitical entanglements involving North Korea as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

