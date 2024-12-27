North Korean Soldier's Fate in Ukraine: Spy Agency Reports
A North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces has died from his injuries, according to South Korea's spy agency. The soldier, who was reportedly dispatched to support Russia, was confirmed captured by the agency on Friday. The incident highlights international tensions involving North Korea in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A North Korean soldier who was captured by Ukrainian forces has died from his injuries, South Korea's spy agency confirmed, as reported by Yonhap news agency.
Previously, Yonhap had announced that the soldier was sent to Ukraine to fight on behalf of Russia, complicating international military dynamics.
The soldier's capture and subsequent death underscore the complex geopolitical entanglements involving North Korea as the conflict in Ukraine continues.
