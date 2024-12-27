Left Menu

China's New Pneumonia Monitoring System: A Leap Towards Better Disease Control

China is piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, anticipating a rise in respiratory diseases during winter. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration will establish protocols to manage unknown pathogens more effectively, differing from past preparedness levels when COVID-19 first emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has initiated a novel monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, forecasting a rise in respiratory illnesses through winter. This proactive move by China's diseases control authority aims to set protocols for managing unknown pathogens, countering the lack of preparedness observed five years ago during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration is outlining procedures for laboratory reporting and subsequent verification by disease control agencies, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. Recent data indicated a rise in acute respiratory disease infections the week of Dec. 16 to 22, reflecting an overall upward trend, according to the official statement.

Kan Biao, an official, indicated an expected increase in respiratory infectious diseases during winter and spring. Given recent upward trends in pathogens like the human metapneumovirus in northern provinces, experts caution against indiscriminate use of antivirals due to the absence of a vaccine, as symptoms mimic a common cold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

